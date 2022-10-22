Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 9,775 V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,775 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in V.F. by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after buying an additional 5,626,337 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in V.F. by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,762,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,578,614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021,816 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in V.F. by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,013,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,422,270,000 after purchasing an additional 793,581 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in V.F. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,079,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,028,018,000 after purchasing an additional 161,526 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in V.F. by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,628,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $433,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V.F. Stock Up 0.4 %

VFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays cut their price target on V.F. from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on V.F. from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, V.F. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.60.

V.F. stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.69. The stock had a trading volume of 7,670,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,323,922. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.43. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $27.03 and a 12 month high of $78.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

