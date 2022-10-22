Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 11.4% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 39.1% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 151.1% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $207,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $39,200.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,657,638.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $39,200.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,827 shares in the company, valued at $10,657,638.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $851,018. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DUK. Barclays lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.90.

Shares of DUK stock traded up $1.23 on Friday, hitting $88.46. 2,788,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,681,773. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

