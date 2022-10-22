Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Invests $723,000 in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 327.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Command Bank raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

ED traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,417,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,529. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.32. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $102.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

ED has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.70.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

