Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,776 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,776 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 0.8% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,565,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,744,000 after purchasing an additional 45,615 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $792,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 328.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 65,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 50,589 shares during the period. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. raised its stake in Bank of America by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 459,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,306,000 after buying an additional 26,155 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.95. The stock had a trading volume of 54,870,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,878,792. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.33. The firm has a market cap of $280.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on BAC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.47.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

