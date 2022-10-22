Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,565,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,171,334,000 after buying an additional 185,683 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,343,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,004,568,000 after acquiring an additional 222,549 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Paychex by 9.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,699 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 33.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,443,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,698,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,688 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,115,000 after purchasing an additional 379,291 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of PAYX stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,263,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,215. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.66 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.88 and its 200 day moving average is $123.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.45.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

