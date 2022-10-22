JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 512 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 82.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,361,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,013,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,608 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 59.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 28,917,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,034,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,761,322 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 1,413.5% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,916,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,153,123,000 after purchasing an additional 26,072,056 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Schlumberger by 168.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,168,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $998,402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182,043 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Schlumberger by 24.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,096,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $747,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on SLB. StockNews.com began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.72.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Schlumberger stock opened at $50.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.73. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $50.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

