JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 92.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 939 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 605.2% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 136.4% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its position in Enbridge by 96.4% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the first quarter worth $37,000. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on ENB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. US Capital Advisors downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.27.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Enbridge stock opened at $37.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.70. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.00%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

