JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $31,000 Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 113.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 115,468 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. American Money Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 20,145 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 11,066 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 401,634 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,541,000 after purchasing an additional 18,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Up 4.8 %

Applied Materials stock opened at $82.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.37. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.35.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

