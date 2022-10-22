JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $47,000 Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,029,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,547,000 after purchasing an additional 31,937 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 444,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 324,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 5.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 198,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 174,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,599,000 after buying an additional 11,171 shares during the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

KOF opened at $60.50 on Friday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $65.18. The stock has a market cap of $101.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.11 and a 200-day moving average of $58.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 7.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

