JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 467.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 26,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Security Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 25,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Zoetis by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 45,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of ZTS opened at $147.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.87 and a 12 month high of $249.27.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.14.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

