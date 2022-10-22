JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 90 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 225 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $34,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 104.1% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a report on Sunday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.4 %

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $537,855.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $537,855.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $3,565,846.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,598 shares in the company, valued at $30,383,365.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,757 shares of company stock worth $51,914,102. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

VRTX opened at $300.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $179.96 and a 1-year high of $305.95. The company has a market capitalization of $76.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

See Also

