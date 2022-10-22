JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 567,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,730,000 after acquiring an additional 19,794 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,506,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 100,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after buying an additional 14,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 93,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.94.

Pfizer Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $44.95 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.08. The firm has a market cap of $252.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

