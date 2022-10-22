JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $34,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 468.8% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 82.1% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $195.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.35. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.16. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $188.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.92.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.