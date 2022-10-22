JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1,635.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.91.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 7.0 %

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average of $15.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.86. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $24.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.35%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.00%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

