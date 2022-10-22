John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Price Target Raised to GBX 262 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 255 ($3.08) to GBX 262 ($3.17) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
John Wood Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS WDGJF opened at $1.30 on Friday. John Wood Group has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $3.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.03.
John Wood Group Company Profile
