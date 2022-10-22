John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Price Target Raised to GBX 262 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 255 ($3.08) to GBX 262 ($3.17) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

John Wood Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS WDGJF opened at $1.30 on Friday. John Wood Group has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $3.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.03.

Get John Wood Group alerts:

John Wood Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.