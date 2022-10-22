Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,426,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,620,000 after acquiring an additional 825,710 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,175,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,118,000 after purchasing an additional 820,214 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,842,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,726,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941,674 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,413,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,641,000 after purchasing an additional 462,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,541,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,191,000 after purchasing an additional 282,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded up $1.75 on Friday, reaching $53.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,820,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,473,140. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.89. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.64.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

