Journey Advisory Group LLC Acquires 653 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.4% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.6% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Lannebo Fonder AB increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.9% during the first quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 90,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.5% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 49,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (down from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.76.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.2 %

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $124.66 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.72.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

