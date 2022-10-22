Journey Advisory Group LLC Buys 2,067 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,261 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,480,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,687,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,488,053,000 after acquiring an additional 433,659 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,234,635,000 after acquiring an additional 669,616 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,553,227,000 after acquiring an additional 18,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,820,714 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,023,534,000 after buying an additional 130,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $160.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $160.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.59 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.94.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $438,587.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $5,293,815,263.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $438,587.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,293,815,263.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,158 shares of company stock worth $12,131,361 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $207.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.45.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

