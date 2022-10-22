Journey Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 43,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 612.7% during the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 132,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 113,699 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 102,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 19,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 10,555 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

BATS:PAVE opened at $24.62 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.11 and a 200 day moving average of $25.24.

