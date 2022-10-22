Journey Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reliant Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 56,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, American Money Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

IWF opened at $218.16 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $311.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $228.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.45.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

