Journey Advisory Group LLC Has $498,000 Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:OXY opened at $71.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.67 and its 200-day moving average is $63.26. The stock has a market cap of $66.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.81. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $77.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on OXY. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 538,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $32,103,653.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 188,366,460 shares in the company, valued at $11,239,826,668.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,292,787 shares of company stock worth $487,389,308. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum



Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

