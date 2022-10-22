Journey Advisory Group LLC Has $753,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,943.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 107 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 406 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.32.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $101.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.27 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,306 shares of company stock worth $18,149,359. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

