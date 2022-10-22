JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €60.00 Price Target for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($61.22) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DHER. Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($76.53) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($76.53) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($77.55) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($96.94) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €68.50 ($69.90) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Delivery Hero Trading Down 6.8 %

ETR:DHER opened at €34.26 ($34.96) on Tuesday. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €23.88 ($24.37) and a 1 year high of €131.50 ($134.18). The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of €41.99 and a 200-day moving average of €38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.19.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

