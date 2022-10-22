JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) a $200.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $171.30.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $136.46 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $148.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.67. The firm has a market cap of $171.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.92, for a total transaction of $2,938,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 634,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,216,626.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,842,209.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.92, for a total value of $2,938,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,472 shares in the company, valued at $93,216,626.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 42,896 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 7,061 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 45,602 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,443 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its position in T-Mobile US by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,274 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.