JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Underweight Rating for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 260 ($3.14) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EZJ. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 750 ($9.06) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group set a GBX 565 ($6.83) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 750 ($9.06) to GBX 560 ($6.77) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 606 ($7.32) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 725 ($8.76) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 612.14 ($7.40).

easyJet Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of easyJet stock opened at GBX 320.90 ($3.88) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 276.87 ($3.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 729.20 ($8.81). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 338.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 418.86. The stock has a market cap of £2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99.

About easyJet

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

