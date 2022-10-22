Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $37.00 price target on the network equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $36.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on JNPR. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.41.

Shares of JNPR opened at $28.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.45. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $38.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.86.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $175,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 838,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,509,742.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $702,313 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,219 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,101 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,724 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,051 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

