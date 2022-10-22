Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Given New GBX 1,450 Price Target at Barclays

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from GBX 1,490 ($18.00) to GBX 1,450 ($17.52) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on JET. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 3,300 ($39.87) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 4,240 ($51.23) to GBX 3,620 ($43.74) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 1,191 ($14.39) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

LON:JET opened at GBX 1,340.20 ($16.19) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a one year low of GBX 1,054.80 ($12.75) and a one year high of GBX 5,956 ($71.97). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,408.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,607.76.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

