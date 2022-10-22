JUST Reaches Market Capitalization of $254.30 Million (JST)

JUST (JST) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One JUST token can currently be purchased for about $0.0286 or 0.00000149 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, JUST has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. JUST has a total market cap of $254.30 million and $32.55 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002814 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,348.20 or 0.27884070 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000577 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010891 BTC.
About JUST
JUST’s genesis date was May 5th, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 tokens. The official website for JUST is just.network/#. JUST’s official Twitter account is @defi_just and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@tronfoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f.
Buying and Selling JUST
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars.
