Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €690.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €690.00 ($704.08) price target on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a €555.00 ($566.33) target price on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €825.00 ($841.84) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €575.00 ($586.73) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €610.00 ($622.45) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €520.00 ($530.61) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Kering Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Kering stock opened at €454.10 ($463.37) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €497.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of €504.80. Kering has a 52 week low of €231.35 ($236.07) and a 52 week high of €417.40 ($425.92).

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

