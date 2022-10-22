Komodo Hits Market Capitalization of $33.41 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $33.41 million and $365,617.00 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001296 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.33 or 0.00272693 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00097291 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00066047 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003250 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Komodo Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 134,309,433 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

