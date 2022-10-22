Komodo (KMD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $319,093.00

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $33.38 million and approximately $319,093.00 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001294 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.31 or 0.00272349 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00096624 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00066176 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003250 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 134,312,242 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

