KonPay (KON) Trading 25.1% Lower This Week

KonPay (KON) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 22nd. KonPay has a total market capitalization of $105.92 million and approximately $35,028.00 worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KonPay token can now be bought for about $0.0309 or 0.00000161 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, KonPay has traded 25.1% lower against the US dollar.



KonPay Token Profile

KonPay’s genesis date was June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. KonPay’s official website is konpay.io.

Buying and Selling KonPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.TelegramWhitepaper”

