Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys 334 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Lumentum worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in Lumentum during the first quarter worth $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lumentum during the second quarter worth $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Lumentum during the first quarter worth $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 4,000.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum during the first quarter worth $51,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum Price Performance

LITE opened at $71.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.82 and a 200 day moving average of $82.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.38. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.66 and a fifty-two week high of $108.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.99 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $261,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $811,979.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,884,509.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $261,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,620 shares of company stock worth $1,909,492 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on LITE shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $114.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Lumentum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.