Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 167,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $7,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 15.2% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 9.3% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Up 3.2 %

KLIC opened at $40.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.33. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.95 and a 52-week high of $73.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.93.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $372.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 45.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on KLIC shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th.

Insider Transactions at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $46,811.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,495.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.