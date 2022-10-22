Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Lowered to $400.00 at Mizuho

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $650.00 to $400.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LRCX. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $475.00 to $410.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $484.86.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $369.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $409.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $447.85.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 35.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $602,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.