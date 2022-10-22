Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.45-$2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.70 billion-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.77 billion.

Shares of LW traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.72. 1,480,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,059,037. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.39. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $49.71 and a 1 year high of $86.48.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.26. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 93.98%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.20.

In other news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $397,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,072,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $397,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,072,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $225,693.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,781.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,465 shares of company stock worth $863,314 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Lamb Weston by 6.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at $590,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at $487,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at $439,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

