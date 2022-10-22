Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

LNDC has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Landec from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Landec to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Landec in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of LNDC stock opened at $8.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $239.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.09. Landec has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $12.04.

Landec ( NASDAQ:LNDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $47.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.78 million. Landec had a negative net margin of 36.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Landec will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Landec in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 183.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 14.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 469.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 12,372 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 54.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through Lifecore, Curation Foods, and Other segments. The Lifecore segment engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical-grade sodium hyaluronate (HA) in bulk form, as well as formulated and filled syringes and vials for injectable products used in treating a range of medical conditions and procedures.

