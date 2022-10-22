Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.18

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.18 and traded as low as $12.82. Legal & General Group shares last traded at $12.86, with a volume of 67,167 shares trading hands.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 298 ($3.60) to GBX 295 ($3.56) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Legal & General Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Legal & General Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.00.
Legal & General Group Trading Up 1.2 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.34.
About Legal & General Group
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).
