Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.65-$5.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of Lennar stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.43. 2,752,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,490,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Lennar has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $117.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.68.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.42. Lennar had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.04 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Lennar will post 17.5 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 9.92%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEN. KeyCorp raised Lennar from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lennar from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Lennar from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Lennar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.43.

Institutional Trading of Lennar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Lennar by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 345.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 22,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Lennar by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

