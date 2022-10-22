Lido wstETH One Day Trading Volume Hits $130,450.00 (WSTETH)

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Lido wstETH has a market cap of $948.41 million and $130,450.00 worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido wstETH token can currently be purchased for $1,432.22 or 0.07457123 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Lido wstETH has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002918 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,377.47 or 0.27976155 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000585 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010927 BTC.
Lido wstETH Token Profile
Lido wstETH was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 646,650 tokens. The official website for Lido wstETH is www.lido.fi. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.
Buying and Selling Lido wstETH
