Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.19, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $190.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.04 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS.

Lindsay Stock Performance

NYSE:LNN opened at $156.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.10. Lindsay has a 1 year low of $116.77 and a 1 year high of $171.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.55.

Lindsay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Lindsay

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LNN shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Lindsay from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Northcoast Research downgraded Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lindsay in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Lindsay from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Lindsay by 21.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lindsay in the second quarter worth $205,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Lindsay in the first quarter worth $209,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 87.1% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 2,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. 85.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

