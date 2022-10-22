Linear Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One Linear coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Linear has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Linear has a market cap of $75.40 million and $1.75 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Linear

Linear launched on September 16th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official website is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Linear

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

