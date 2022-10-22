LINK Trading Down 3.2% Over Last Week (LN)

LINK (LN) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One LINK coin can now be bought for $28.20 or 0.00146965 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LINK has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. LINK has a market capitalization of $168.50 million and $209,475.00 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LINK Coin Profile

LINK launched on September 2nd, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,345,959 coins and its circulating supply is 5,974,606 coins. The official website for LINK is blockchain.line.me. LINK’s official Twitter account is @linebc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. LINK’s official message board is medium.com/lineblockchain.

LINK Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINK using one of the exchanges listed above.

