Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

LQDT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Liquidity Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on Liquidity Services in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $16.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.22. Liquidity Services has a 52 week low of $11.39 and a 52 week high of $28.73. The company has a market capitalization of $604.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.38.

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $69.87 million for the quarter.

In other Liquidity Services news, Director Edward Kolodzieski sold 7,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $177,296.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Liquidity Services news, insider John Daunt sold 26,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $472,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,337 shares in the company, valued at $870,066. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Kolodzieski sold 7,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $177,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,173 shares of company stock worth $2,866,198 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LQDT. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the second quarter worth $32,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the third quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 87.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 153.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the second quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

