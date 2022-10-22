Liquity (LQTY) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $447,130.00

Liquity (LQTY) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Liquity has a market capitalization of $60.00 million and approximately $447,130.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity token can now be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00003795 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Liquity has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Liquity

Liquity’s genesis date was October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,383,519 tokens. Liquity’s official website is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official message board is medium.com/liquity. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Liquity

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

