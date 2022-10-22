Litecoin (LTC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $327.21 Million

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $52.25 or 0.00271805 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $3.73 billion and $327.21 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000310 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00021129 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000727 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001379 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003877 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00017104 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
About Litecoin
Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,441,369 coins. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org.
Buying and Selling Litecoin
Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.