LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

LL Flooring Stock Up 0.8 %

LL stock opened at $7.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. LL Flooring has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.19. The stock has a market cap of $211.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 2.14.

Get LL Flooring alerts:

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.12). LL Flooring had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $298.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LL Flooring

In related news, Director Famous P. Rhodes bought 6,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.86 per share, for a total transaction of $65,421.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LL. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of LL Flooring by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 42,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LL Flooring by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 46,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of LL Flooring by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 22,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of LL Flooring by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 33,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of LL Flooring during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

LL Flooring Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LL Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LL Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.