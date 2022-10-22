Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 15,275 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 118,967 shares.The stock last traded at $9.90 and had previously closed at $9.88.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average is $9.80.

Institutional Trading of Longview Acquisition Corp. II

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $8,052,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 725,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,455,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,991,000 after purchasing an additional 258,500 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 123,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 35,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. 62.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Longview Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the healthcare, industrials, consumer, media, technology, and technology services sector.

