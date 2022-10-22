LooksRare Price Hits $0.22 on Top Exchanges (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. During the last week, LooksRare has traded 8% lower against the dollar. One LooksRare token can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001124 BTC on exchanges. LooksRare has a market cap of $101.29 million and $3.62 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,369.83 or 0.27971234 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010925 BTC.

LooksRare Profile

LooksRare’s genesis date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org.

Buying and Selling LooksRare

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LooksRare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LooksRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

