Loom Network (LOOM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $60.32 Million

Loom Network (LOOM) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. During the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. Loom Network has a market cap of $60.32 million and approximately $3.28 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loom Network token can now be bought for $0.0464 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io.

Loom Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

